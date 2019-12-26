ROSEBORO — Mr. Harvey Nelson Smith, 58, of Roseboro, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Peters Creek Baptist Church with Dr. David Bays and the Rev. Greg Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Smith was a native of Sampson County, the son of Thomas Gaston and Alene Peterson Smith. He was preceded in the death by his parents. He was an equipment operator with the City of Fayetteville and a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lynne Smith of the home; sons, Blake Smith of the home, Ryan Smith of Roseboro; grandchildren, Kaylee Smith, Morgan Smith, Thomas Smith, Seth Smith, Kayse Taylor, Bradley Keene; sister, Joyce and Donald Williams of Stedman; brothers, Thomas and Rita Smith of Stedman, Robert and Sharon Smith of Stedman; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Harlee, Lady.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Butler Funeral Home, PO Box 638, Roseboro, NC 28382 to help offset funeral expenses.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.