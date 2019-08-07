Harvey Seaburn Cashwell

CLINTON — Mr. Harvey Seaburn Cashwell, 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville with his family by his side.

Born on July 21, 1944 in Sampson County, Harvey was the son of the late Calvin and Bessie Cashwell. He was a retired mechanic and farmer. Anyone that knew him, knew he loved his coffee and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Blakely and Jackie Cashwell of the home; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Truman Cashwell of Clinton and Buttons Cashwell of Florida. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Elaine Hayes and Dianne Hicks; and a stepson, Andy Lee Hicks and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Blue Cashwell; and a stepson, Danny Lee Hicks.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home, and other times at his home, 470 Bucktown Road, Clinton.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, at Cashwell Family Cemetery, 470 Bucktown Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Dwight Dunning and Pastor Wilda Faircloth officiating.

