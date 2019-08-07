Harvey Seaburn Cashwell (1944 - 2019)
  • "Having you as my daddy was truly an honor. I'll love you..."
    - Brenda Blakely
  • "Daddy you were the BEST daddy ever! We may have grown up a..."
    - Brenda Blakely
  • "I miss you already and I love you so much Uncle Sebrun. You..."
    - Crystal Wilkinson
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Edward Sessoms
Service Information
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-4127
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Cashwell Family Cemetery
470 Bucktown Road
Clinton, NC
Obituary
Harvey Seaburn Cashwell

CLINTON — Mr. Harvey Seaburn Cashwell, 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville with his family by his side.

Born on July 21, 1944 in Sampson County, Harvey was the son of the late Calvin and Bessie Cashwell. He was a retired mechanic and farmer. Anyone that knew him, knew he loved his coffee and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Blakely and Jackie Cashwell of the home; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Truman Cashwell of Clinton and Buttons Cashwell of Florida. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Elaine Hayes and Dianne Hicks; and a stepson, Andy Lee Hicks and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Blue Cashwell; and a stepson, Danny Lee Hicks.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home, and other times at his home, 470 Bucktown Road, Clinton.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, at Cashwell Family Cemetery, 470 Bucktown Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Dwight Dunning and Pastor Wilda Faircloth officiating.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Cashwell family.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
