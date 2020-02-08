Haywood Peterson "Pete" Harris

ROSEBORO — Mr. Haywood Peterson "Pete" Harris, Sr., 91, of Roseboro passed away on Friday, Feb, 7, 2020 at the Gardens of Roseboro.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Roseboro First Baptist Church with Rev. Hampton Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Mr. Harris was a native of Sampson County, the son of Avner Fleet and Lois Wood Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ruth Elizabeth Hawkins Harris. He was the retired owner and operator of the A. R. Harris and Son Hardware Store for many years. He was a member of the Lakewood Country Club, where he was an avid golfer for over 70 years. He was also a member of the Roseboro First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Carmen Jenkins and husband, Mark of Roseboro and a son, Pete Harris, Jr. of Roseboro; three grandchildren, Alison Frazier, Mark Jenkins II and Josh Harris; two great grandchildren, Wells Harris and Luna Frazier.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roseboro First Baptist Church, 3720 S. Salemburg Highway, Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.