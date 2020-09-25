SALEMBURG — Mrs. Hazel Dixon Holland Draughon, 95, of Salemburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Gardens of Roseboro.

Mrs. Hazel was born on Dec. 21, 1924 in Sampson County and was the daughter of Eddie Tillman and Mary Hazel Cooper Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ernest Ray Holland and Henry "Max" Draughon; her brother, E. T. Lewis; and a granddaughter, Cari Farrell. She was a Teacher and retired from Charles E. Perry Elementary School and was a longtime member of Salemburg Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Celia Holland Smith (husband, Wayne) and Kristi Holland Farrell; grandchildren, Jenny Smith Clapp (husband, John), Ray Michael Farrell III and William Kirby Tillman Farrell; great grandchildren, Ava Embree, Harper Embree, Paisley Rae Farrell and Jessie Wayne Farrell; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Salemburg Cemetery, NE Main Street, Salemburg.

Memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church, 2055 Rabbit Street, Clinton, NC 28328; Salemburg Baptist Church, PO Box 537, Salemburg, NC 28385; or to a charity of choice.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.