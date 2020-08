Hazel Marie Lambert

NEWTON GROVE — Hazel Marie Lambert, 90, of 700 Mt. Olive Hwy, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Rolling Ridge Nursing Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Clinton City Cemetery with the Rev. Dwight Dunning officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral.

Friends may view one hour prior to the visitation from 5-6 p.m.