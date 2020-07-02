FAISON — Helen "Iris" Aman Lucas, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Beasley and the Rev. Chris Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. There will be a walk-through viewing, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, Saturday, July 4, from 1 to p.m., with the family present from 4 to 5 p.m. The family requests wearing of mask and practicing social distancing.

She truly loved her family, her friends, the community which she served for many years, strangers (whom she only met a few of), her church, salt and pepper shakers, squared dancing and puzzles.

Iris, born in 1932 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Johnnie Aman and Myrtie Pearl McCullen Aman. She was a homemaker for many years before working with Sampson County Extension as 4-H Program Assistant. She was a 4-H leader for many years. Service was her passion with serving on Sampson County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and serving as President and Power Source Volunteer at South River Electric Membership and many other organizations. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Vaden Daniel Lucas and brother, George Tony Aman.

Her charming smile, personality, hugs and dedication to her family, friends and everyone she met will surely be missed.

Survivors include son, Daniel Lucas (Dan) and friend Tonya Constant; daughter, Janice Edwards (Wayne); grandchildren, Kristin Edwards Paixao, Maegan Edwards, Jessica and John Lucas; great grandchildren, Talli Piaxao and Bowen Piaxao; special caregiver, Carol Miglionico; brother, John "Buddy" Aman (Dora); sister, Judy Jackson (Glen); numerous nieces and nephews along with many other adopted families and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.