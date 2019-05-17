Helen B. Frey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen B. Frey.
Service Information
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-2066
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLINTON — Mrs. Helen B. Frey of Fork Lake Drive, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Father Mark Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park. Friends will be received following the burial. Mrs. Frey will lie in state at the funeral home Monday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mrs. Frey, a native of Philadelphia, was the widow of Gerard T. Frey and the daughter of the late William and Helen Markley Borden. She was a former teacher having taught Adult Basic ED. for the military and taught English to French speaking Vietnamese who fled Vietnam.

She is survived by a son, Edward B. Frey; two daughters, Lindi F. Cumens (Drew) and Diane Frey Rederburg (James); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.

On line Condolences may be sent to www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.