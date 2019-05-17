CLINTON — Mrs. Helen B. Frey of Fork Lake Drive, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Father Mark Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park. Friends will be received following the burial. Mrs. Frey will lie in state at the funeral home Monday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mrs. Frey, a native of Philadelphia, was the widow of Gerard T. Frey and the daughter of the late William and Helen Markley Borden. She was a former teacher having taught Adult Basic ED. for the military and taught English to French speaking Vietnamese who fled Vietnam.

She is survived by a son, Edward B. Frey; two daughters, Lindi F. Cumens (Drew) and Diane Frey Rederburg (James); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.

On line Condolences may be sent to www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.