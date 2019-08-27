Helen Frances West Shelton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Frances West Shelton.
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Shelton

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Helen Frances West Shelton, 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Billy Hall and the Rev. W.O. Reiber officiating. Burial will be private for the family at Spell Cemetery.

Mrs. Shelton was born on July 3, 1928 in Campbell County, Va., to John Willard and Ada Elizabeth Arthur West. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, the Rev. Arthur Clyde Shelton; son, John David Shelton and grandson, James Isaac Shelton. She was a retired seamstress with Acme Cleaners.

She is survived by three grandsons, Michael Shelton and wife, Michelle of Roseboro, Joshua Shelton and wife, Amy of Wilmington and Nathan Shelton and wife, Jill of Roseboro; nine great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jane Shelton Brinson of Clinton; brother, Frank West of Winston-Salem; special granddaughter, Rachel Honeycutt of Clinton; and special friends, Kim and Andy Honeycutt of Clinton.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 4:50 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Isaac Shelton Scholarship Fund, c/o First Citizens Bank, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.