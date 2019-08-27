Helen Shelton

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Helen Frances West Shelton, 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Billy Hall and the Rev. W.O. Reiber officiating. Burial will be private for the family at Spell Cemetery.

Mrs. Shelton was born on July 3, 1928 in Campbell County, Va., to John Willard and Ada Elizabeth Arthur West. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, the Rev. Arthur Clyde Shelton; son, John David Shelton and grandson, James Isaac Shelton. She was a retired seamstress with Acme Cleaners.

She is survived by three grandsons, Michael Shelton and wife, Michelle of Roseboro, Joshua Shelton and wife, Amy of Wilmington and Nathan Shelton and wife, Jill of Roseboro; nine great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jane Shelton Brinson of Clinton; brother, Frank West of Winston-Salem; special granddaughter, Rachel Honeycutt of Clinton; and special friends, Kim and Andy Honeycutt of Clinton.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 4:50 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Isaac Shelton Scholarship Fund, c/o First Citizens Bank, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.