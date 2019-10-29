Helen Tyndall

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Helen Williams Tyndall, 75, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Holland's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Billy Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Tyndall was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Houston and Grace Strickland Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy Cashwell; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Cashwell. She retired from the PNC Bank.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Tyndall of the home; daughter, Cheryl Tyndall Smith and husband, Tommy of Lugoff, S.C.; three grandchildren, 1st Lt. Hunter Smith and wife, Savanna of Chapin, S.C., Jenni Gayle Smith and Thomas Smith, both of Lugoff, S.C.; brother, Larry Williams and wife, Nancy of Autryville; two brothers-in-law, Prentice Tyndall and wife, Nancy of Wade and Johnny Tyndall and wife, Faye of Clinton.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holland's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2069 Huntley School Road, Roseboro, N.C. 28382

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.