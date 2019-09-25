Helena Bryant

Helena Bryant

CLINTON — Helena Bryant, 88, of 12 Southwood Drive, died Sunday, Sept. 22, at Southwood Nursing Center, Clinton, N.C.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bearskin MBC Clinton, N.C. Interment will be in Bearskin MBC Cemetery, Clinton, N.C.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, with family present 5 to 6 p.m. at Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton, N.C.

Ms. Bryant is survived by three sons, Simmie Bryant, Dexter Bryant, and Rocky Bryant; seven daughters, Carolyn Hicks, Peggy Sellars, Lindy Murphy, Diane Boone, Maggie McGowan, Sharon Bryant, and Tammy Wilburn; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Service of Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton, N.C.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
