Henry "Earl" Freeman

Obituary
NEWTON GROVE — Henry "Earl" Freeman, 71, of Newton Grove, passed away Oct. 14, 2019 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. He was born on Dec. 1, 1947 to the late David and Betty (Williams) Freeman.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Piney Green Disciple Church in Newton Grove, with the Rev. Dr. Harry Newsome and Elder Fernando Geddie officiating.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
