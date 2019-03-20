Obituary
Henry Lloyd Bell

Henry L. Bell

CLINTON — Mr. Henry Lloyd Bell, 91, of 1040 Auctioneer Road, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with Apostle Kenneth Gainey officiating. The burial will follow The Bell Family Cemetery, Faison.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funeral home with the family present from 6-7 p.m.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
