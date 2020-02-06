CLINTON — Henry Owens, 60, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Home Going Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton, with Elder Gerald Underwood officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Family members will be present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.