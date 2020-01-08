Henry Paul Newkirk

Henry Paul Newkirk

MT. OLIVE — Henry Paul Newkirk, 73, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro.

Home Going services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Greater Hope Church, 5881 Hwy. 421, burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 2 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
