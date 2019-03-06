Peyton Lee

Mr. Henry Peyton Lee, 90, of Dunn, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home. Peyton was born Oct. 20, 1928 in Sampson County, son of the late Henry Thaddues and Lillian Jackson Lee. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Elwin Moses Lee.

Peyton was a graduate of Plain View High School, had attended UNC and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an insurance agent for over 30 years with North Carolina Farm Bureau. He was a member and past master of the Mingo Masonic Lodge No. 206, member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Wilmington and the Sudan Shrine.

He was a faithful member of Shady Grove OFWB where he was a deacon, music director for over fifty years and served on several OFWB Boards. He also was president of the Sampson County Gospel Sing and the Second Saturday Night Sing and was a member of the Four Clefts Quartet.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Shady Grove OFWB with the Rev. Chris Hall, the Rev. Stephen Prescott and the Rev. Jesse Fulcher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military and masonic rites.

Peyton is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Dawson Lee; son, Michael Peyton Lee and wife Cynthia of Dunn; grandchildren, Nicholas Michael Lee and Cayla Mae Lee; brother, Wayne Jackson Lee and wife Judy of Dunn; sisters-in-law, Frances Dawson Norris and Gwen Wrenn Dawson.

The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Skinner & Smith Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Shady Grove OFWB Church, 7605 Newton Grove Hwy., Dunn, N.C. 28334.