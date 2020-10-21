1/1
Henry Steven McGee
Henry Steven McGee

SALEMBURG — Henry Steven McGee, 63, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.

Henry leaves behind to cherish his memories: children, Jeffery McGee (Kristy) of Salemburg, NC, and Angela McGee of Salemburg, NC; sisters, Pamela Aman (Billy) of Clinton, NC, and Lori McGee of Roseboro, NC; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Home.

A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, located at 1955 South Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, NC.

The family of Henry Steven McGee has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins with all professional services.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-0061
