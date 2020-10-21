Henry Steven McGee

SALEMBURG — Henry Steven McGee, 63, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.

Henry leaves behind to cherish his memories: children, Jeffery McGee (Kristy) of Salemburg, NC, and Angela McGee of Salemburg, NC; sisters, Pamela Aman (Billy) of Clinton, NC, and Lori McGee of Roseboro, NC; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Home.

A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, located at 1955 South Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, NC.

The family of Henry Steven McGee has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins with all professional services.