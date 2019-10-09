Herbert Lee Mack

Herbert Lee Mack, 67, beloved husband of Sandra (Galloni) Mack of Burgaw, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Herbert was born in Sampson County on March 11, 1952 to Geneva (Stokes) Mack and the late Charlie Lee Mack. He enjoyed racing and fishing, but importantly spending time with his family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at New Light AME Zion Church, located at 30 Camellia Drive, Salemburg, N.C. 28385 with Pastor John Langley officiating. The burial will be followed at Roseboro Cemetery (Snow Hill), located at 697 Marion-Amos Road in Roseboro, N.C. 28382.

Herbert was preceded in death by his father, one brother, and one sister.

In addition to his wife, Sandra, Herbert is survived by two sons, Don Christopher Smith, of Salemburg, N.C., and Rodney Lee Mack of Clinton, N.C.; one daughter, Vanessa Carr (William) of Clinton, N.C.; one brother, Charlie Lee Mack Jr. of Roseboro, N.C.; four sisters, Joyce Ann Joseph (Nelson) of Roseboro, N.C., Betty Lou Williams (Jimmie), and Ida Monk (John), both of Salemburg, N.C., and Carol Lee Mack (Samuel) of Clinton, N.C.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with the family present from 6-7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, located at 1246 Hobbton Highway, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.