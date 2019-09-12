LONGWOOD, Fla. — Mr. Herbert Lindbergh Parsons, 90, of Longwood, Fla. passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.

Born Feb. 13, 1929 in Sampson County, he was the son of the late John and Repsie Butler Parsons. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a Telephone Administrator.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Parsons; two sons, Stephen Brent Parsons of Raleigh, and Jason Bradley Parsons of Kings Mountain; three grandchildren, Alex, Abby, and Nate; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:15 to 10:50 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.