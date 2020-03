CLINTON — Hilda Scott Whitfield, 77, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center, Clinton.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, with Pastor Kimberly Jones officiating. Burial in Sandhills Cemetery, Clinton.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com