Hilton L. McLamb, Sr. FRANKLINTON — Mr. Hilton L. McLamb, Sr., 80, of Franklinton, NC, formerly of Sampson County, passed Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Franklinton. The graveside service will be held at noon, Thursday, May 28, at Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton, with Rev. Dr. Eddie Robinson officiating. Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 27 to May 28, 2020.