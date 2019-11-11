Holly Bradshaw

ERWIN — Holly Susan Bradshaw, 64, of 5966 Titan Roberts Road, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Betsy Johnson Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Bradshaw Cemetery in Clinton with the Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan officiating.

Holly, born in New Mexico in 1954, was the daughter of Dan Kirven Hardin and the late Victoria Neil Guest Hardin. She was a 1973 graduate of Delnorte High School and attended New Mexico State University and was grandma to Eddie and Travis. She owned and operated a paving company. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Survivors include: husband, Roy Roger Bradshaw; daughter, Victoria Bradshaw and Suzanne Bradshaw, both of Dunn; brothers, Joe Hardin of Texas and Kirk Hardin of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.