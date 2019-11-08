Hosea "Pete" Hudson

Hosea Peter (Pellon) "Pete" Hudson, former Indiana Commissioner of Insurance under Governor Dr. Otis Bowen (1975-1981) and President/CEO of Monroe Guaranty, was born Jan. 19, 1932 in Sampson County, North Carolina. His father, Laudie Hudson, was a serial entrepreneur and tobacco farmer. His mom, Lizzie Hudson, was a host to everyone, regardless of race or station.

Pete served one Pacific tour duty in the Navy as an aviation structural mechanic. With a degree in Business and Mortuary Science from the University of Minnesota and after serving as Pro-Counsel of Sigma Chi Fraternity (Alpha Sigma Chapter), he moved to Rensselear to work in the Jackson Funeral Home. At UM he also met and married his wife, Henrietta Lydia Boo.

At age 27, he moved his wife and children to Kouts, Indiana. Within two years, he taught himself about real estate, insurance, securities, and mortgages. He established The Hudson Company. With offices in Kouts, Valparaiso and Chesterton, the company quickly became the largest insurance agency in Northwest Indiana. Committed to his community and county, he spent countless hours raising money for causes, providing leadership, creating civic organizations and improving the quality of life for everyone.

Pete served as Indiana State Insurance Commissioner (1975-1981.) He pushed the Indiana industry toward higher ethical standards. On a national stage, he served as the President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, continuing to push for significant industry reform.

In 1983, Bill Cook asked Pete to turnaround Monroe Guaranty Insurance. He eventually moved the company to Carmel. Monroe grew rapidly through the dedication and passion of all its employees. Pete loved them all. In 2001, he sold the company and retired.

For much of his adult life, Pete was very active in the Republican Party. He ran for state and national legislative offices and gave to many Republican-led groups, schools and leadership programs. He enjoyed a round of golf, but he loved flying planes.

For Pete, service and philanthropy were the bedrocks of his faith. He chartered or served on local, regional, state and national boards. And chaired many initiatives. He spearheaded the building of two Presbyterian churches; one he chartered. He gave generously to community institutions. He established a fellowship program at IU Methodist Pulmonology Dept. At Indiana State University, he established two scholarships and gave leadership to the development of the ISU Insurance and Risk Management major. He provided a major gift to establish the Pine City (MN) children's library. He helped establish the Community Foundation of Boone County and one of its first donor-advised funds. Even in his last years, he was an active Lions Club member.

Pete led by example and expected everyone else to. Most importantly, family meant everything to him. Committed to making sure everyone was well, he was most happy when everyone he loved was in one place.

After his first wife's death in 2001, Pete married Karen Sue Sweeney in 2004. Married nearly 15 years, Pete and Sue enjoyed many years at home in Nokomis, Florida. In 2015, they returned full-time to Zionsville.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; two siblings – Ottis Hudson and Jean Wray; five biological children – Julie, John, Anne and Thomas Hudson (Shelley John) and Barbara Slegers-Hudson (Jan); three step-children – Patricia Cooper (Steve) and Michael (Evie) and Paul Sweeney (Lisa): 16 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael Hudson, his first wife, Henrietta Boo Hudson and seven siblings – Joe, Celestial (Butler), Evelyn (Blackburn), Edward Gerald who lived to age 71 with Downs Syndrome and two sisters who died very young in separate home fires.

Please share stories with Pete's blended family during open visitation at Zionsville Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 4-6 p.m. or Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 10-11 a.m. The family also welcomes you at a celebration of life service on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Zionsville Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any . Three of Pete's favorites were the Community Foundation of Boone County, Zionsville Presbyterian Church, and Zionsville Lions Club. Funeral arrangements are being made by Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care.

The family is especially grateful to the loving and skilled owners and employees of Hosanna Home Helpers. They were a blessing and tremendous gift to all of us.