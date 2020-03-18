Houston O'Neil Bouchard

CLINTON — Houston O'Neil Bouchard, 23, of 7587 Hwy 421 N, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Houston, born in 1997 in Wayne County, was the son of Kim Wilson and Christopher O'Neil Bouchard. He was a graduate of Hobbton High School and Cape Fear Community College. He had recently fulfilled his lifelong dream of returning to the family farm, DL &B Enterprises in Clinton. He attended Keener United Methodist Church. Houston had a special zest for life and lived each day to the fullest. He loved farming, tractors and spending time with his son and family. Houston was always friendly, smiling and shaking hands. He was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to have met him.

A private family service will take place with Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating.

Survivors include: his beloved son whom he adored, Bryson Matthew Hunt; parents, Kim Wilson and Christopher O'Neil Bouchard; brother, Doran Bouchard and wife Laura; maternal grandparents, Doug and Linda Wilson; paternal grandparents, Doran and Patsy Bouchard; aunt and uncle, Pete and Christy Bustabad; special cousins, Lindy and Reagan; aunt and uncle, Joanna and Greg Gmyr; aunt and uncle, Ellis and Cindy Bouchard, and aunt, Lori Roy; several cousins and beloved dog, Vitus.

Memorials may be made to Keener United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Hobbs, 4750 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton.

