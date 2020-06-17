Hubbard Lee "Herbie" Jordan
Hubbard "Herbie" Lee Jordan

CLINTON — Hubbard "Herbie" Lee Jordan, 67, of 603 Thornton Street, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m., Monday, June 15 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Godwin and Rev. Ricky Lee officiating. Interment followed in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m., Sunday, June 14 and at other times at the home.

Herbie, born 1953 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Hubbard D Jordan and Mildred Lucas Jordan. He was a member of Blackmon's Grove PFWB Church. Herbie retired from Jordan and Jordan Grocery Store in Clinton.

Survivors include; his wife, Amy B. Jordan; children, Joshua Lee Jordan , Adam Sinclair (Brooke) Jordan, Samuel Lucas "Luke" Jordan, Lindsey Nicole Slaughter (Chris) and Jessica Joy Merritt; sisters, Ann J. Hope and Gayle Jordan; and grandchildren, Hailey , Brianna, Allison, Teagan, Raelee, Talon and Tanner Jordan and Sawyer and Sophia Slaughter and Kylan Bryant. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Blackmon's Grove PFWB Church, 1362 Timothy Road, Dunn, NC 28334.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
