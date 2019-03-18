CLINTON — Mr. Hubert Lewis Bryant, 88, of 302 Warsaw Road, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.

A family visitation will be held Monday, March 18, at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan and the Rev. Dwight Dunning will be officiating.

Born March 30, 1930 in Sampson County, Mr. Hubert was the son of the late George Washington Bryant and Sadie Beatrice Merritt Bryant. He was a member of Clinton Community Church.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Marie Bryant of Clinton; son, Ronnie Bryant and wife, Terry of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Nicholas Bryant and wife, Elizabeth of Clinton; Hannah Bryant of Clinton; Rhonda Matthews and husband, Dave of Clinton; Danielle Hilton and husband, Preston of Leland; and eight great-grandchildren; Kole, Kaleb, Abigail, Connor, Jackson, Emilia, Noah, and Preston, Jr.

He is also survived by his sister, Bernice Bryan and husband Huston of Elizabethtown; his sister, Betty Griffin of Concord, and preceded in death by brother, Burnis Earl Bryant and his wife, Joyce Bryant of Clinton and brother-in-law, Douglas Griffin of Concord. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to: Clinton Community Church, 1901 Sunset Ave., Clinton, NC 28328, St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or to a Veteran's organization of one's choice.