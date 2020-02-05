Hyon Son "Sunny" Kim

AUTRYVILLE —Mrs. Hyon Son "Sunny" Kim (Nettrour), 51, of 1038 Maxwell Rd., died at Rex Hospital in Raleigh Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. at Piney Green Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Keith Carter and Rev. Michael Brainerd officiating.

Hyon was born on March 28, 1968 in Ulsan, Korea and came to the United States in 2014 when her husband was employed by the US Army at Ft. Bragg. She enjoyed animals, gardening, Korean TV dramas and regularly attended Piney Green Baptist Church. She volunteered in the church nursery and was beloved by the children. She worked while younger at a veterinary clinic and in a restaurant her mother owned. Most recently she worked at Beauty Works in Clinton. Hyon had a great personality and a heart of gold. She will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Michael Nettrour; two daughters: Sandra Nettrour of Fayetteville, Sharon Nettrour of the home; one son, John Nettrour of Autryville; three step-sons: Allen Nettrour of Seoul, Korea; Glen Nettrour of Fayetteville and Brent Nettrour of Herndon, Virginia; one grandson; her mother; two sisters; and two brothers residing in Seoul and Pusan, Republic of Korea.

A dinner will be held for the family prior to the service. Visitation with family and friends will be held immediately following her service on Friday, in the church fellowship hall.

