Ida Johnson

CLINTON — Ida Lewis Johnson, 101, died on July 11, 2019. Mrs. Johnson was born on June 9, 1918, one of six children of Lula Boyd Jernigan Lewis and Thomas Colon Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, William Madison Johnson Jr.; son, William Madison Johnson III; grandson, Harold Hugh Lail Jr.; two sisters, Sadie Lewis Armstrong and Mary Lois Lewis Martin; and three brothers, Robert Craven Lewis, Thomas Chesley Lewis and James Elmer Lewis.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by two children, Rebecca Johnson Lail (Harold) of Morehead City, N.C. and Kay Johnson Kelly (Jim) of Roanoke, Va.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Lail Medlin (Jeff), James Madison Lail (Charity), Alexander Gardner Kelly (Catherine Ruth), James Cummings Kelly and Katherine Thomas Kelly; great-grandchildren, Meredith Lail Medlin, Allyson Foster Medlin, Siena Elizabeth Lail, Britain James Lail, Roman Madison Lail, Sara Bonner Kelly, Gardner Thomas Kelly.

Upon completion of her education and her marriage to Mr. Johnson, the young couple moved to Clinton, North Carolina. Their lives soon were filled with friends, family, church and community activities. Mrs. Johnson was a former member of the Clinton Women's Club, founding member of the C. Freeman Heath Sunday School Class, a Girl Scout leader, as well as a former choir member of the First United Methodist Church Choir.

Those closest to Mrs. Johnson enjoyed the music of this talented pianist. An avid reader until her death, Mrs. Johnson's thirst for knowledge sustained her throughout her life. She will be remembered for her grace, courage, dignity and kindness. Mrs. Johnson was a gift to those who knew and loved her. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to her devoted caregivers, Norma Wright and Virginia Hudson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. T.R. Miller officiating. The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to First United Methodist Church, 208 Sampson St., Clinton, N.C. 28328, William M. Johnson Heritage Endowment, Sampson Community College, P.O. Box 313, Clinton, N.C. 28329 or the .

