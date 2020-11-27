GOLDSBORO — Ida Sessoms Johnson, 83, received ultimate healing and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Ida was born in Sampson County on Nov. 2, 1937 to the late John W. and Cherrie Faircloth Sessoms. She had worked a short time with Belk in Goldsboro and retired from R.G. Barry Company with 28 years of service.

Ida's quiet and private nature exhibited the love of Christ to everyone she met. She spent many hours studying and nurturing her faith through the word of God. She was a faithful member of The First Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group.

Family was paramount to Ida, and she loved nothing more than her husband, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the embodiment of love as we have been taught by our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Ida was a talented cook and many enjoyed receiving a homemade goodie from Ida's kitchen. She enjoyed spending time with her friends in water aerobics at the YMCA, until her health would no longer allow her to do so.

A service to celebrate Ida's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at The First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Bill Rose and Pastor Jim Whitfield officiating. The family will receive friends in the hour prior to the service in the church narthex. A private interment for the family will be in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Ida is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donnie Martin Johnson; children, LaGray Marks and husband Charlie of Oak Ridge, JoAnn Bryan and husband Mark of Sleepy Creek and Martin Johnson and wife Rhonda of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Mark Bryan and wife Amy, Matthew Bryan, Ryan Marks and wife Sandra, Christopher Marks and wife Emily, Bradley Johnson and wife Amanda, and Colby Johnson and wife Brooke; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Lal D. Sessoms and sister, Idella Pope.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Wesley Sessoms, Jr. and sister, Ethel Sessoms Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ida's memory to The First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1100 The First Church Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com