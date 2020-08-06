GARLAND — Iline Smith, 68, of 95 Brunson Lane, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Millers Chapel Cemetery, 855 Old Fayetteville Hwy., Garland.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Tonya S. Williams of Charlotte; four granddaughters, Mia'Azia, Sha'Mia, Onet, and Saidee; three sisters, Rebeca Smith of Garland, Betty McFadden of Largo, Md., and Sue A. Smith of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, William H. Smith (Ruby) of Fayetteville, Michael L. Smith of Largo, Md.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.