CLINTON — Mrs. Inez Simmons Boyette, 97, of Clinton, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Southwood Nursing & Rehab Center in Clinton.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Shook and the Rev. Matthew Creech officiating.

Mrs. Inez was born in Clinton on May 25, 1923 to the late Reddin Estel and Viola Guinn Simmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Edmon Boyette Sr.; sister, Kathleen S. Boyette; and brother, Reddin Oscar Simmons.

Mrs. Boyette was a local business owner in downtown Clinton for over 75 years. She was a faithful member of Grove Park Baptist Church, enjoying Christian fellowship through her Ladies Sunday School Class. In her spare time, Mrs. Inez loved Wednesday shopping trips with her sisters, collecting antiques, traveling and sharing meals at home with her family.

She is survived by her son, Edmon Boyette and wife Cindy; daughter, Karen B. Creech and husband Danny; sister, Ola Mae Vann; grandchildren, Trey Boyette and wife Kathryn, Lauren Boyette and Matthew Creech and wife Lindsay; one great-grandson, William Boyette.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Inez Boyette to Grove Park Baptist Church, 60 Northeast Blvd. Clinton, NC 28328. Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.

The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Memorial Funeral Home - Vass
4888 US Hwy 1
Vass, NC 28394
(910) 245-3330
