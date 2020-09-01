1/
Iola Tanner Walton
Iola Tanner Walton

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Iola Tanner Walton, 95, of Roseboro passed away on Tuesday, Sept,1, 2020 at the Mary Gran Nursing Center.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Brock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 3:50 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.

Mrs. Walton was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Alan Mac and Rushie Faircloth Tanner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Amos Walton; daughter, Nancy Kobach and two sons, David Walton and Seth T. Walton. She was retired from the North Carolina Justice Academy in Salemburg.

She is survived by a daughter, Ileane Walton of Roseboro; son, Jimmie Walton and wife, Brenda of Roseboro; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
