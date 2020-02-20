Irene Elliott

FAYETTEVILLE — Irene Elliott, 102, of 260 Long Hill Rd. , died Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 21, at Piney Grove FWB Church, 244 Slocomb Rd. Fayetteville , at noon.

Interment in the church cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the church an hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Elliott is survived by two daughters: Shirley Ray(James) of Fayetteville, Frances Butler(Timmy) of Roseboro; a son, Franklin Elliott(Flora) of Fayetteville; a sister, Verna Brown of Wake Forest.

12 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Butler & Son Funeral Home, Inc , Roseboro, N.C.

www.butlerandson.com