NEWTON GROVE — Iris M. Jackson, 86, of Newton Grove passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Jackson's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The service will take place at Mill Creek Christian Church in Four Oaks. The Rev. Jessica Braxton will be officiating the service. Ms. Jackson will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Jackson's survivors include her husband, Mitchell Jackson; sons, Lewis Jackson and wife Glenda of Newton Grove and Ronald Jackson and wife Susan of Newton Grove; grandchildren, Kristi Page, Miranda Deaver, Bryan Jackson and Ashley Jackson; eight great grandchildren; sister, Ada Jones and husband Gene of Goldsboro; brother, Carl Massey and wife Rosemary; and a sister-in-law, Judy Jackson.

Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her parents, James and Civil Massey; a son, Charles M. Jackson; and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Jackson.

