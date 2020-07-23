1/
Isaac Troy Sellers Jr.
GARLAND — Mr. Isaac Troy Sellers Jr., 27, of Garland, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Wake Medical Center, Raleigh.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Lakewood High School's football field, Salemburg, with Pastor Jimmy Bryant and Pastor Dwight Dunning officiating. The burial will follow in the Howard Cemetery, Salemburg.

The viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Lakewood High School's football field.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
