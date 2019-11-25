BRANDON
Glenda Brandon, 81, of 1125 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at home. Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.
REYES
Nahomi Lopez Reyes, 2, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
ROBERTS
Luke Tracy Dean Roberts, 25, of Dudley, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
SMITH
Shirley Smith, 84, of Roseboro, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.