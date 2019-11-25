Isaac Weeks Road

BRANDON

Glenda Brandon, 81, of 1125 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at home. Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

REYES

Nahomi Lopez Reyes, 2, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.

ROBERTS

Luke Tracy Dean Roberts, 25, of Dudley, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.

SMITH

Shirley Smith, 84, of Roseboro, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
