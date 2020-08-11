1/
Miss Isabel Downing
Isabel Downing

CLINTON — Miss Isabel Downing, 90, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Mary Gran Nursing Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 10981 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, NC 28320 with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. Friends are welcome to come by Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Monday from 12 to 4 p.m. for a walk through visitation.

Miss Downing was a native of Bladen County, the daughter of James Gaston and Harriet Dix Downing. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Doris Grey Honeycutt. She was a telephone operator. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

She is survived by her niece, Elaine Kolb and husband, Bobby of Wrightsville Beach; two special friends, Doug Boone of Clinton and a friend of 64 years, Christine Ellis of Clinton.

The family would like to thank Doug Boone and Christine Ellis for the special care they gave to Miss Downing through the years.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
