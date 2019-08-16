J. Gary Waters

GROVETOWN, GA. – Gary Waters, 73, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2019 at his residence while surrounded by his family. Gary was a loving husband to his wife Nancy S. Waters.

Gary was a native of Clinton, NC, but has called Augusta home since 1960. He was a pitcher in the Farm League with the New York Yankees organization and also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Gary was a visionary with a successful career as a real estate broker and developer for 47 years. Gary was a devoted member of Christway Christian Church. He was also a member of the Forest Hills Golf Association and the Bartram Trail Golf Club.

In addition to his wife, family members include his children Jason Waters (Belinda), Leah Vining (Shayne), Allen Dempsey (Rachel) and Amy Awad (James); 12 grandchildren: Kameron, Sofia, Isabel, Tyler, Banks, Bryce, Kinley, Ethan, Evan, Beckam, Chandler and Noah; mother: Ruby Waters; sisters: Shelley Callander (Bruce) and Pat Boeglan (Jay); brother: Larry Waters (Terry). Gary was predeceased by his father William Henry (Pete) Waters and his beloved dog, Duke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the chapel of Thomas Poteet with the Rev. Barry Clanton officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jim Courson, Philip Ramp, Bill Satcher, Eddie Kuhlke, Pete Grzelecki, Sammy Testino and Walter West. Honorary pallbearers are members of Forest Hills Golf Association and Bartram Trail Senior Group.

In lieu of flowers, Gary asks for donations to the Christway Christian Church Children's Ministry, 4004 Prescott Drive, Augusta, GA 30907.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 4 until 7 p.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907, 706-364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.