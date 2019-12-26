J. Stewart Greer

Jan. 24, 1941 — Dec. 15, 2019

Born to and preceded in death by, Guy and Dorothy "Dot" Greer, Stewart Greer passed away at the age of 78. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Greer.

Stewart was an Eagle Scout who went on to serve our country in the Air National Guard, as a member of the 145th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He then joined Post 221 of the American Legion. He was a graduate of Belmont Abbey College, with a degree in economics and membership in the National Social Science Honor Society Pi Gamma Mu. Stewart retired from a 30 year career with AT&T, where he began as an Electrical Equipment Maintenance technician and advanced to the position of Supervisor and Trainer.

As a Firefighter and EMT with the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department, he taught his daughters the invaluable trait of staying calm under pressure and the importance of helping others. Stewart also enjoyed volunteering his time with the Carolinas Aviation Museum; where he helped rebuild the Piedmont Airlines DC-3 and the Charlotte Trolley; where he served as the Vice-President of Maintenance and as an Engineer. He was a long time member of the National Railway Historic Society.

Stewart enjoyed building meticulously detailed models, operating model railroad layouts, and reading while indoors. However, he loved working outdoors in the garden and around his ranch.

What Stewart loved most was spending time with his family and being an active participant in every endeavor that his children and grandchildren participated in. His daughters have many fond memories of their family's travels throughout the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe.

He is survived by his two daughters, Terri Greer Richardson and her husband Larry and Jane Greer Howard and her husband Chad; grandson, John Thomas "J.T." Richardson; granddaughter Allison "Allie" Elizabeth Howard, and four great grandchildren, Emmalyn Carter, Kaylin Masker, Thomas James "T.J." Richardson, and Amelia Richardson.

The family will have a private memorial service. Stewart requested that to honor his memory, family and friends are encouraged to spend time doing what they love, with the people they love, in his name. In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts to the charity of the givers choice are encouraged.