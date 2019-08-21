Jackie King

FAISON — Mr. Jackie A. King 68, of Suttontown Road, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

His funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at Goshen United Methodist Church, Newton Grove, beginning at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. The Rev. Jimmy Whitfield and the Rev. LeAnne Calhoun will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery following the funeral service.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mary "Liz" King of the home; daughter, Holly Snider and husband Michael of Wilmington; son, Joshua Allen King of the home; grandchildren, Eleanor Ivey Snider and Audie Benton Snider; and sisters, Patricia Brown of Clayton and Daisy Westbrook of Mt. Olive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Flossie King; brothers, H.W. King, Clayton King and Gene King; and his sister, Joyce Melson.

Memorial may be made to: Royal Home Ministries, 7490 N.W. St., Falcon, N.C. 28342.

