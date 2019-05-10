Jackie Hairr

FAYETTEVILLE — Jackie Royal Hairr, 73, of Fayetteville, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Jackie was a graduate of Midway High and Mt. Olive College. She was an administrative assistant at W.S. Wellons Realty for 53 years. She was a member of Northwood Temple Church for 53 years, where she served as the Secretary of Women's Ministry, Sunday School teacher and choir member. Jackie was known for her amazing cooking and welcomed everyone to her table. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her pride and joy — her four grandchildren.

A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Northwood Temple. Burial was to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street. The family received friends Tuesday eveningat Northwood Temple.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jessie Darwin Hairr; sister, Lou Alice Fann of Clinton; brother, James A Royal (Sharon) of Clinton; sons, Jeffrey D. Hairr (Sara) of Hope Mills, Jonathan D. Hairr (Tina) of Cary, and Jason D. Hairr (Hollie) of Fayetteville; and grandchildren, Abigail, Jack, Lathen and Lila.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com