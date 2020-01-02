Jackie Smith

NEWTON GROVE — Mrs. Jackie Smith, 78, of S. Church St., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Pleasant Union Christian Church, Newton Grove. The family will receive family and friends following the service. Officiating will be the Rev. Debora Stilley.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Victor Smith of the home; children, Lee Smith and wife Penny of Newton Grove, Doug Smith of Newton Grove, Neil Smith and wife of Maria of Newton Grove and Amy Johnson and husband Roy Jr. of Meadow; grandchildren, Crystal Jordan, Elsie Childers, Ashley Tart, McKenna Smith, Royce Johnson, Amanda Smith, Tori Johnson and Tripp Johnson; three great-grandchildren; brother, Sammy Giddens of Faison; and sister, Susan Williford of Newton Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey W. and Esther J. Giddens and brother Jimmy Giddens.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Union Christian Church, P.O. Box 1, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366 or Town of Newton Grove, N.C. 28366.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, N.C.