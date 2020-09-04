1/1
Jackie Wayne Bass
CLINTON — Jackie Wayne Bass, 69, of 2642 Hunter Road, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital surrounded by his family.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken White officiating. Interment will follow in the Hunter-Bass Cemetery on Hunter Road. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Jackie, born in 1951 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Wilbert Jack Bass and Melba Thornton Reason. He was a retired farmer and a member of St. Matthew Pentecostal Holiness Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Bass.

Survivors include wife, Helen Hunter Bass; grandchildren, Carl Wayne Bass, Hughlynn Jack Bass, and Isaiah Lealton Bass of the home; children, Tonya Bass Laird (Chris) of Dunn, Sandy Johnson Barton of Fayetteville, and Charles Wayne Bass (Cindy) of Clinton; grandchildren, Timmy Bass, Johnny Bass, Patrick Quinn, Rebecca Quinn, Shelby Quinn, Jedidiah Grossman, Lydia Grossman, Santareba Key-Lorenzo; sister; Jackie Bass Giroux of Florida; brother, Tony Bass (Sharon) of Clinton; step-brothers, Lane Reason (Dorothy), Scott Reason; step-sister, Lou Gayle Reason (Hank); special friend, Everrett Thornton.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
