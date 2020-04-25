Jackson Wimbish Parker

SMITHFIELD— Jackson Wimbish Parker, 21, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

Jackson, born in Wake County on November 15, 1998, was the son of Robert Wimbish Parker and Rhonda Howard Parker. He was a graduate of Smithfield Selma High School. Jackson was a member of Boy Scouts of America and achieved the honor of Eagle Scout rank. He was a student and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

A private family service will take place with Rev. William Holliday, Rev. Meagan Matthews and Dr. Robert Cooke officiating.

He is survived by his parents, Robert Wimbish Parker and Rhonda Howard Parker; brother, Spencer Howard Parker of the home; grandmothers, Jo Ann Howard of Smithfield and Lindy W. Parker of Smithfield; aunts and uncles, Jep and Mary Parker of Clinton and Kevin and Kimberly Howard of Raleigh; cousins, Kaleb and Kolby Howard and his beloved dog, Doge. Jackson was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Carl L. Howard and Joseph Earl Parker.

Memorials may be made to the Richard and Carolyn Williams Campership Fund for Camp Don Lee, c/o Centenary United Methodist Church, 140 E. Market Street, Smithfield, NC 27577. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.