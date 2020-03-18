Jacob Thomas Fail

NEWTON GROVE — Jacob Thomas Fail, 20, of Newton Grove, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. His graveside service will be held Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m. His service will be held in the Hastings Family Cemetery, Princeton. The family will receive family and friends at his home; 7580 Harper House Road, Newton Grove. Officiating will be Rev. Danny Harris.

Jacob was an Angel sent by God for his family. He was a gift to everyone that knew him. A best friend to his dad and brother, he was a buddy and protector to his mom. Jacob will always be loved by everyone that knew him and missed a lot by all.

Jacob leaves to cherish his memories his parents; Don and Barbara Fail; brother, Joshua Lane Fail; maternal grandmother, Barbara Eatmon and his nephew, Hayden Lane Fail.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Rev. Leland Eatmon and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Margie Fail.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West & Dunn Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Newton Grove or online thru Jacob's obit.

