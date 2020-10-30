1/1
Jacqueline Daughtry "Jaxie" Smith

CLEMMONS — Jacqueline "Jaxie" Daughtry Smith, 79, formerly of Clinton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 1, at Clinton City Cemetery with the Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating.

Jaxie, born in 1941 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Lewis and Ludie Lee Daughtry. She was a 1958 graduate of Hobbton High School and then graduated from Campbell College with a teaching degree. She retired from teaching and Driver's Education training. She taught at Clinton High School, and at Seventy-First High School, and Westover High School in Fayetteville. She enjoyed beach music and Shag dancing and was inducted into the Legends Hall of Fame by SOS. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence L. Daughtry, Lacy H. Daughtry, Gordon L. Daughtry, Jean D. Pate and Joyce D. Porter.

Survivors include son, Gerald Keith Smith and wife Michele; grandchildren, Ryan Keith Smith, Christian Samuel Smith and Hunter Daniel Smith; son, Joel Stuart Smith and wife Katherine Hyatt Smith; grandchildren, Calvin Denny III, Brendan Denny, Kyle Stuart Smith and Ethan Joel Smith; great-grandchildren, MyKayla Marie Denny, Calvin Michael Denny; sister, Delia D. Peterson and husband Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Keener United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Hobbs, 4570 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC 28328.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
