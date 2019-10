Jacqueline L. Jones

CLINTON — Miss Jacqueline L. Jones, 63, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Rex Healthcare Center, Raleigh.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Jude United Holiness Church with Pastor Lena Clarke officiating. The burial will follow in Springvale Cemetery.

The viewing will be held from 12-1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.