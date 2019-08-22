SALEMBURG — Jacqueline "Jackie" Stephenson Blevins, 79, of Salemburg, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her close family.

Born on July 25, 1940 in Johnston County to the late Hassie Cleveland and Martha Ann Gordon Stephenson, she graduated from Coats High School where she played basketball and was involved in the Glee Club. She attended Flora MacDonald College before her career in data processing with early computers at Campbell University and UNC-Chapel Hill. Jackie later worked as a bookkeeper for Royal Hardware in Salemburg and retired from Clinton Appliance and Furniture.

Jackie was most proud of her son and three granddaughters, Madeline, Audrey, and Kayla. She enjoyed sewing, antique collecting, scouting, all things Christmas, and most of all serving others.

Jackie is preceded in death by her twin sister Shelby Clifton and brothers Bobby and Gordon Stephenson.

Survived by husband of 56 years James "Jim" Wilson Blevins; and son and daughter-in-law Mark and Anna Blevins of Southport; She is also by her younger sister, Charline Sutton (Robert) of Smithfield; two loving nieces, Denise (Tommy) Williams and Andreia Bass; and a host of other family and friends that will miss her amazing strength, peaceful spirit, and kind heart.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Salemburg Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Salemburg Baptist Church: Mission Fund.

Professional Services have been entrusted to by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC 28328.