Jake W. Lee

NEWTON GROVE — Mr. Jake W. Lee, 91, of Newton Grove passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Brian Center Health & Rehab of Wallace. His funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The family will receive family and friends at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 untill 8 p.m. Officiating the service will be Rev. Richard Whitman and Rev. Kevin Haynes. Mr. Jake will be laid to rest in Smyrna OFWB Church Cemetery, Dunn,

Left the cherish his memories are his wife of 71 years, LaRuth J. Lee; son,William "Pud" Lee and wife Monica of Newton Grove; daughter, Barbara L. Aman of Mt. Olive; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth H. Lee of Newton Grove; sisters, Betty L. Young and Phoebe L. Bass both of Dunn; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Lettie Lee; son, John J. Lee; brothers, Paul Junior Lee and Bruce Lee and his sister, Sudie Lee.

Memorials may be made to Smyrna OFWB Church, 11415 NC Hwy 96 South, Dunn 28334

