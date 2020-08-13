1/
James A. Henry
CLINTON — James A. Henry, 61, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, at his home in Clinton, NC.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, Aug., 14, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. from 2 to 6 p.m. with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

He leaves behind to cherish his children, Rashaunda "Nikki" (Lamont) White of Goldsboro, Nicole (Kimberly) Chancey, Jewell Chancey, Audrauna Chancey all of Wilson, James Joyner, Jamesia Joyner, Truth Joyner all of Clinton; four grandchildren, Tajoria Shackleford, Tijeek Shackleford, and Lamontee White all of Goldsboro; six brothers, William Boone, Stanley Henry, Malcom (Peggy) Henry, Sr. and Edward Maxwell of Roseboro, Alton Williams of Raleigh; four sisters, Wanda Henry, Lakisha Henry, Bertha Williams and Shirley Capers all of Clinton.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Boone Family Cemetery, McDaniel's Cross Road in Roseboro.

Professional services have been entrusted with Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
