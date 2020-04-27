James Andrew Byrd, 69, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

James and his wife Helen have been members of the Clinton Family Worship Center in Clinton for several years. James drove trucks for many years coast to coast, he was a truck driver by trade. James loved to sit and talk about the years on the road to friends and family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at Pine Crest Cemetery in Warsaw with Pastor Lynn Blackburn officiating.

James is survived by his wife Helen Marie Byrd of the home; children, Missie Thomas and husband Steven Thomas and their children Brittany, Luke and Carmen and their grandchildren Allison, Bryce Andrew, all of Sneads Ferry, Teresa Byrd and husband James Marable, their children Kaitlyn Byrd and Jaziya Marable of Clinton, Andrea (Pebbles) Lynn Byrd and her fur babies Mollie and Bailey of Durham, Shane and Rachael Phipps and their children Skyler and Hailey of Clinton, Shannan and Gary Bathlor and their children Logan and Abigail of Turkey, a special friend Angela Antilla.

James also leaves behind his sisters, Carol Stancil and husband Larry Stancil of Turkey, Becky DeLuca and husband James Deluca of Warsaw, An Carter of Warsaw and Shirley Faircloth of Turkey, many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC.

James will be remembered as always expressing his love for his wife, children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren. He loved his church family. RIP Hippie until we meet again.